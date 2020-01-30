Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.78 and its 200 day moving average is $297.18. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

