Conning Inc. Sells 18,816 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,816 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

