Conning Inc. Sells 5,517 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

