Conning Inc. Sells 81,914 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,914 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,418,000 after buying an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after buying an additional 299,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,641,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,269,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

