Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €119.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €119.00 ($138.37) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €130.91 ($152.22).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR CON opened at €101.56 ($118.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.69. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 12-month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.