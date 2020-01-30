Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, approximately 7,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 29,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

CGOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Continental Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

