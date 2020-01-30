ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

