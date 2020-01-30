Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $430.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

