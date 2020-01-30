Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.70

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.70 ($46.16) and last traded at €39.70 ($46.16), with a volume of 38110 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.00 ($45.35).

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.67 ($65.89).

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.05.

About Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

