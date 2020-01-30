Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

