Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

