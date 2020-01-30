Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

