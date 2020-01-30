Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average is $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

