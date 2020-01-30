Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

USMV stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

