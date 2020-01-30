Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $282.52 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average is $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

