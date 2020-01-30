Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 210,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $94.99 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.27 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

