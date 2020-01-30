Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

