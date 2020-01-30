Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

NYSE WEC opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $69.76 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

