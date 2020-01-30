Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $233.44 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

