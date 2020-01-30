Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $44,307,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 699,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

