Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

