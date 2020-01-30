Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $181.78 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

