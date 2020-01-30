Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after purchasing an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

