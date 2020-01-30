County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on County Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $25.43 on Monday. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

