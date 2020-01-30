Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) vs. Merriman (NASDAQ:MERR) Financial Survey

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 2.52% 6.84% 1.32% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cowen and Merriman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Merriman.

Volatility & Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cowen and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $966.92 million 0.50 $42.82 million $2.63 6.17 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Summary

Cowen beats Merriman on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

