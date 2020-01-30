CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

About CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

