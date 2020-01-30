Credit Suisse Group Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $120.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on American Express from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express stock opened at $131.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

