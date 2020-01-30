Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,300 ($60,905.02).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.