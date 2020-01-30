Critical Review: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & Cimarex Energy (OTCMKTS:XEC)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InPlay Oil and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 1 8 10 0 2.47

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $64.94, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Cimarex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.54 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 1.97 $791.85 million $7.40 6.13

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -22.83% -8.72% -4.85% Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70%

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats InPlay Oil on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

