Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

