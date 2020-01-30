CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CSX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.