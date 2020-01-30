CVS Health Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,032,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,270,000 after purchasing an additional 461,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

