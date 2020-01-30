D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

