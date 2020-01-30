DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

