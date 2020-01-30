DA Davidson Comments on Customers Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98.

Several other analysts have also commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $694.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

