DA Davidson Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Graco has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

