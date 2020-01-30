DA Davidson Weighs in on Hope Bancorp Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

HOPE stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.