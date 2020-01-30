Dan Miller Pleasant Purchases 700 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Dan Miller Pleasant purchased 700 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $24,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,700.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $35.25 on Thursday. American National BankShares Inc has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American National BankShares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.