DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Park City Group (OTCMKTS:PCYG) Head to Head Analysis

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

24.9% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.51 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Park City Group $21.17 million 4.66 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DATATRAK International and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 3.85% 37.64% 4.04% Park City Group 15.55% 7.74% 6.31%

Summary

Park City Group beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and suppliers. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.