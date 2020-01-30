DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:DTRK opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. DATATRAK International has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

