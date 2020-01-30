Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives $66.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Davita by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Davita by 1,543.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 581,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Davita by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $83.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

