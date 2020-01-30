DCC (LON:DCC) PT Lowered to GBX 7,500 at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,987.10 ($105.07).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,342 ($83.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,486.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,766.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.