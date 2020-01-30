Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

DGE opened at GBX 3,116 ($40.99) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,197.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,258.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

