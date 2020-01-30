Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

DGE opened at GBX 3,036 ($39.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,197.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,258.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

