DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

