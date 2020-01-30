DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSCSY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

