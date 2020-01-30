Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

