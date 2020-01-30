Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 641 ($8.43) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 579 ($7.62). FinnCap’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.67 ($7.40).

DSCV stock opened at GBX 574 ($7.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 484.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Discoverie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69). The firm has a market cap of $509.17 million and a P/E ratio of 27.08.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

