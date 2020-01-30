Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $53.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Domtar by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

