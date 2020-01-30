Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Receives $26.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.74. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 9,280.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

